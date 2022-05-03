Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,447. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

