Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 3rd (AMCX, ARTNA, AUDC, BGCP, BSMX, CLB, CLH, COOP, CRLBF, CRMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 3rd:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

