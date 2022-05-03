Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQC opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 244,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 654.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

