Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Miller Industries by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Miller Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,580,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 73,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,388. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $305.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

