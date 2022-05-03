Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,040. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

