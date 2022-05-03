Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,193 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

