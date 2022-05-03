Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,370 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.81. 1,012,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,397. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

