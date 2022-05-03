Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases 3,069 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Preformed Line Products comprises 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.70% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLPC stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $307.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $82.06.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

