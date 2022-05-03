Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 2,459,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,909. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

