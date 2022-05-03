Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 822,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.