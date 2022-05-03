Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,887,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,730,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $373.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.62.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.