Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 174,172 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 174,172 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,230,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

VZ traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,251,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450,639. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

