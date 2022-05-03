Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVT. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

EVT opened at €22.95 ($24.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. Evotec has a 1 year low of €22.93 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($48.24).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

