Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

