Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average of $180.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,175 shares of company stock worth $22,895,476. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

