Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of LAD traded up $10.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.92. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $395.64. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

