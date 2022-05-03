Factorial Partners LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Brinker International worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 48,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $67.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

