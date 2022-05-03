Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.58. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

