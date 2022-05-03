Factorial Partners LLC Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.31. 14,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

