Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 2,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

About Phibro Animal Health (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.