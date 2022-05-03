Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home makes up about 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,003. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

