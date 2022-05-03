Factorial Partners LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.