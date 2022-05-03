Factorial Partners LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 95.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 104,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

