Factorial Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 3.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 1,025,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,596,456. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

