Factorial Partners LLC Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 366,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $94,257,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

HLF traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 28,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,774. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

