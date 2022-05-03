Fastly (FSLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FSLY opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.52. Fastly has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastly by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

