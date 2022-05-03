F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 843.01 ($10.53) and last traded at GBX 839 ($10.48). 2,402,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 402,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.39).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 836.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.88.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.