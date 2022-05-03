F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 843.01 ($10.53) and last traded at GBX 839 ($10.48). 2,402,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 402,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 836.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In related news, insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 867 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,358.06 ($6,693.39). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 876 ($10.94) per share, for a total transaction of £490.56 ($612.82). Insiders bought a total of 747 shares of company stock worth $643,196 over the last 90 days.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

