Fear (FEAR) Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million

Fear (FEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $136,775.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,499.03 or 1.00033263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00101200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

