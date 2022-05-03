FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBWGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBW. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FFBW during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FFBW by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBW stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. FFBW has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $12.30.

About FFBW (Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.