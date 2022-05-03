FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBW. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FFBW during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FFBW by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBW stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. FFBW has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $12.30.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

