FIBOS (FO) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

FIBOS (FO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $151,076.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

