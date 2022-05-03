First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $22,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $7.62 on Tuesday, hitting $657.08. The stock had a trading volume of 124,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $610.67 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $686.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

