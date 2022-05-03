First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,002. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

