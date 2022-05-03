Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.40. 6,565,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,039. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

