Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,705,000.

VTI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $203.71 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

