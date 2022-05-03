Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Entegris by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,577,000 after acquiring an additional 350,508 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 337,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.51. 1,081,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

