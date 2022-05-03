Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.47. 3,133,976 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.