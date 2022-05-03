Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,337,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.