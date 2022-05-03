Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 468,605 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.