Float Protocol (BANK) Tops One Day Volume of $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Float Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00453587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038909 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,936.60 or 1.90029166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

