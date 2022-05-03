Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $4.62 on Major Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00012160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $36.74 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00219210 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00430212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,582.82 or 1.85925956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,370,796,365 coins and its circulating supply is 362,790,700 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

