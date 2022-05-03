Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Lifted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Foot Locker worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $18,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 416.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,166 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 390,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $13,082,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 23,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,603. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

