Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.75. 20,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.