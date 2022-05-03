Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Forward Air reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of FWRD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.11. 172,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

