Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.14. 2,139,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,855. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.