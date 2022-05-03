Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.10.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $15.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.52. 4,765,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,229. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.49 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

