Fox Factory (FOXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOXF opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

