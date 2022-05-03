Fractal Investments LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of IAA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 282,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 374,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 77,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 737.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 117,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. 70,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

