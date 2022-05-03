Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.05. 25,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,227. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

