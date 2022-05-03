Fractal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 30,981 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,981 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. 698,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,655,997. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

