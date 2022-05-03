Fractal Investments LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Motco boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 476,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,310. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

